What’s Driving You Crazy? – Wed., Oct. 31, 2018

When it comes to shutting down the main road between Las Vegas and Pahrump, putting it right in front of you is an effective way to keep the information ball rolling, especially if you or anyone you know makes that drive. Let ’em know!

Nevada Dept of Transportation crews are in the early stages of widening state highway 160 from the Mt Potosi turn-off westward to Mountain Springs and beyond. But because that area is hilly, they’re having to blast away to make way. On blasting days, the road closes in both directions around 12:30 with the blast at around 12:45. Crews work as quckly as possible to scrape up the debris so commuters can resume their back and forth trips, but the bottom line disclaimer from n-dot is that the highway could be closed for up to 2 hours. check NDOT’s web page for at least 24 hour’s notice: www.nevadadot.com.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and put down that phone!