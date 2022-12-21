LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – We now know the dates that both Tropicana and I-15 will be completely closed next month.

Tropicana will be closed from Dean Martin to New York New York from January 22 through the 30th.

The I-15 will be closed between Flamingo and Russell Rrd from 10pm January 27th until 5am on the 30th.

The Nevada Dept of Transportation’s Justin Hopkins says:

“It’s not just lane restrictions. It’s not just a traffic headache. It is actually full stop 24/7 closures of Tropicana for eight days and of I-15 for three full days.”

NDOT Project Director Lynette Russell adds:

“Once we close Tropicana on the 22nd, it is very much about removals.”

That includes removing the start of the flyover ramp that goes from the south 15 to eastbound Trop.

There will much more on this as the dates get closer, but this isn’t being called “Dropicana” for nothing.

NDOT is hoping you’ll consider downloading the i15/Trop app where you can have everything you need to know at your fingertips. Find links on NDOT’s website by clicking – – – > HERE.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and please put down that phone