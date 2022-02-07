What’s Driving You Crazy? – Viewers weigh in how to stop speeders

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Trying to solve the problem of speeders on our streets, including your thoughts on making it so cars *can’t* go 100mph.

But we start with more immediate suggestions. Our Mary Jane Belleza talked with Nyla Marquez, who lives near the intersection where 9 people were killed by a 100mph driver. She likes the idea of more radar enforcement:

“Maybe it’ll help you be, like, ‘Oh, wow. I’m going way too fast and I need to slow down a little bit.’”

Retired police officer David Kohlmeier says tickets from red light cameras would be worthless if people who get them get away with ignoring them:

“If you’re not going to go to jail, and you’re not going to get a ticket that means anything, and it goes to collections, what do you think other people are going to do in the community?”

Viewer Cathleen is one of several who wrote in:

“There is no need to be able to drive at anything over 70, even on the highways, long distance. I have always wondered why 120 or more even appears on the speedometer.”

