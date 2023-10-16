LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Lots of responses to an earlier email about kids thinking video games and tv commercials make it possible to do parking lot doughnuts in an SUV on dry pavement.

A few weeks ago, Bob wrote in with the question:

“Do car commercials and video games have an unreasonable effect on dangerous driving?”



Many responses along the lines of Linda, who writes:

“Yes movies, video games, commercials are all setting bad examples, especially for those with no sense of reality. Maybe parents need to actually spend time with their kids.”

Like many other emailers, Linda also had a few choice words for drivers in general:

“Just look around you on the road: a large percentage of drivers are setting bad examples, too: speeding, eating, drinking, using their phones, plowing through stop signs, tailgating. . .”

