What’s Driving You Crazy? – Viewers respond to an email about giant video screens near busy roads

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Viewers chime in on wondering about giant video screens by busy roads.

The other day, viewer Terry asked:

“What could possibly go wrong with a 27,600 square foot video screen on the side of Allegiant Stadium for people to watch football while driving on the freeway?”

Gloria responded:

“Distracting drivers with giant screens is STUPID STUPID STUPID. Isn’t it bad enough they refuse to put down their phones?”

And from Julie:

“It’s ridiculous to distract drivers more than they already are with navigation screens, phones in one hand and a burger in the other! We are smarter than that Vegas. Save lives AND DON’T BE FOOLISH ENOUGH TO PUT BIG TVs NEXT TO OUR ROADWAYS! What’s next? Roadside video games you can hotspot into????”

Buckle up, drive carefully – and please put down that phone!