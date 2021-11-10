What’s Driving You crazy? – Viewers respond to an email about drivers who stop at green lights

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Now the other side of waiting at a green light.

After the email the other day from viewer Stephen wondering why cars don’t just “go already” when a traffic light turns green, I suggested those drivers are probably on their phones.

Thank you for your quick responses.

Like this from Steve:

“People sitting behind a car that doesn’t go on green don’t know what the car in front of them sees: the pedestrian, wheelchair or bicycle going against the light. Or all the cars running the red light. I have seen or avoided many a collision by being cautious, patient – – and ignoring the quick draw horn honkers.”

Thanks Steve. The chair recognizes Tiffani who says pretty much the same thing as Steve, adding:

“Maybe we can address all the crashes from drivers not stopping at red lights?”

Yes, Tiffani. Take it, Ron:

“When you come to a stop light and the light turns green you HAVE to wait – – because there’s always a late one flying across the opposite direction. I don’t want to be T-boned.”

Do we have time for one more? Kathleen:

“At a red light at Ft. Apache and Sahara a guy came past me on my right going through the red light at least 60 to 65mph. If the people with the green light had pulled right out, there would’ve been a horrible crash. I, for one, always hesitate and look both ways before I move on. Not everyone is on their phone.”

Thanks Kathleen, Ron, Tiffani & Steve for writing in.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and, still: please put down that phone

If there’s something driving you crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.