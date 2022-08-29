LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – More viewer feedback on the 35mph speed limit in the airport connector tunnels:

Last month Reid Airport’s Joe Rajchel explained the speed limit:

“There were nearly 150 traffic incidents in 2018 and 2019, some of which included fatalities. Drivers need to exercise more caution, and we believe reduced speeds are necessary to curtail the frequency of accidents.”

While Joe said *enforcement* of the speed limit is out of their hands, we’re still hearing from frustrated drivers trying to do the right thing.

Lorri says: “I go the speed limit and i get honked out and nearly run off the road. I don’t feel safe going the speed limit.”

And Anonymous G: “I am constantly tailgated, cut off, threatened, given the middle finger all for observing the law. It’s gotten so bad lately, i put my weapon on the passenger seat. Why don’t they put up flashing lights to let people know the speed limit?”

Good question, G. I’ll check into that and let you know.

Thanks again to Joe Rajchel from reid airport and to Lorri and Anonymous G.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and, please put down that phone.