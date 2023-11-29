LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A viewer couldn’t believe her eyes as she was a passenger in a car on a local freeway.

It’s a little hard to tell from video sent in by Hilary F but after zooming in, it sure looks like there’s something – or someone – moving around in that back seat.

In a second video, there’s no mistaking a young person obviously not in a car seat – even waving at the camera passing by.

Here’s the law: any child less than 6 years of age who is less than 57 inches tall must ride in an approved child restraint system. Children under 2 years old must ride in a rear-facing safety seat in the back seat of the vehicle.

Hilary, there’s no way of knowing if the people driving those cars will ever see this story, but – please! – for the rest of us: don’t ever put a kid’s life in danger like that.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and, please put down that phone! When you write in to join the “Driving You Crazy” conversation, photos and video obviously help tell your story, but not taken while you’re driving!

Send it all to this email address: traffic8@8newsnow.com.