LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Confirming substantial progress in the Speedway Bowl.

About a week ago, viewer David wrote: “On northbound I-15 at the 215 northern beltway: When is this project going to be done? I thought it was supposed to be back to 2 lanes in early November?”

David, the Nevada Department of Transportation’s Justin Hopkins sent a note right after I got yours mentioning that the flyover from the north 15 to go west on the 215 was about to reopen, which it did a few days ago.

While the entire Speedway Bowl – NDOT actually calls it the I-15 North Corridor project – isn’t done done, Hopkins says it’s on track for what they call “substantial completion” by the end of the year which will make it much easier to get to and from the 15 and the 215 near the speedway – especially when all the construction equipment is cleared out! David, thanks for writing.

