LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A viewer wants to know what’s taking so long to finish a freeway off-ramp in the northwest valley.

Russ writes about the westbound northern 215 beltway exit to Hualapai:

“It seems there’s no sense of urgency adding a second right turn lane. Traffic is congested with red light runners and intersection blockers. Why is this taking so long?”

Russ, the Clark County Public Works Dept tells me there’s a lot more going there than finishing the turn lanes, saying: the work includes lane widening, signal upgrades and relocations. Adding that there are long lead times on getting traffic signal parts.

In fact, the County says they’re working with the City Of Las Vegas to see if they can help with those traffic signals. And finally, the County says the 215/Hualapai interchange is now part of the bigger project in the area: work on the Beltway from Craig Road over to Grand Montecito.

So, Russ, sorry I can’t give you a better timeline, but I hope this helps. Thanks for writing.

