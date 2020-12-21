What’s Driving You Crazy? – Viewer complaint about a pedestrian crosswalk on Nellis

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Nightmare on nellis

Viewer Krystle writes about the pedestrian crosswalk at Nellis and Cedar, which is between Bonanza and Stewart:

“The crosswalk is not marked well and people ignore the fact you are there. They need to put flashing lights and mark the crosswalk. I’ve almost been hit several times by speeding drivers. It’s also a clearly marked school zone.”

Krystle, I don’t know if there are any plans to address the crosswalk itself, but I want to make sure you know that the Nevada Dept of Transportation just started a nearly $26-million dollar project to repave 10 miles of Nellis from Tropicana on the south all the way up to Craig Rd on the north. It’s happening in three phases. Phase one started last month from Trop to Sahara. Phase two – from Sahara to Owens – is scheduled to start in April of next year. I don’t know of plans to put in flashing lights at Nellis and Cedar, but you’d have to figure that the crosswalk will be restriped as part of the repaving. I’ll send your note along to the NDOT folks and we’ll see what they say.

Just as an aside, there will be two new crosswalks put in on Nellis as part of the project: one at Newton, between Trop and Harmon; the other just north of Cheyenne.

