What’s Driving You Crazy? – Using humor to make a serious point about driving in windy conditions

A State Trooper in Colorado went “on tape” to make sure his message about safety in super windy driving conditions *stuck.*

The *words* of Trooper Josh Lewis from the Colorado State Patrol are great, but they’re even better when you watch the video:

“If you don’t *have* to drive – – don’t. And if you are behind the wheel, [groan] understand that these gusts can push you into another lane, or even push you over. Right now, anything that’s not strapped down has a chance of flying away forever. So make sure you’re prepared and keep everything grounded.”

I’d say “hats off” to Trooper Lewis, but it looks like “hats *on*” would be more appropriate! Thanks to the Colorado State Patrol for sharing the message.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and, please put down that phone

If there’s something driving you crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.