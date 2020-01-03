What’s Driving You Crazy? – USE YOUR TURN SIGNAL!

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Starting the new year with a “turning point.”

We’ve gotten “Driving You Crazy” emails about it. It’s one of my wife’s biggest pet peeves. What am I talking about? As they say in congress, I yield my time to a gentleman from the Hoosier state. Indiana State Police Sgt John Perrine with a message for drivers everywhere:

[see video above]

“The auto industry has made incredible advancements on technology and safety of vehicles. What if I told you there’s a feature on every car that’s standard that not only will help prevent crashes, but also help prevent road rage a little bit. Let me show you. So if you look at your steering wheel here, to the left side of your steering wheel there’s a stick that comes out. It’s pretty incredible. It’s called a “turn signal.” If you push it down, let me show you what it does. It’s amazing. On the front of your car it starts making a light flash. If you push it down that indicates that you’re going to turn to the left – but not only on the front. Let me show you what else it does here. On the back of your car, it also flashes a light indicating that you’re going to turn left – or make a lane change. now – it does just the opposite if you push it up. Again: it’s right here next to your steering wheel. It *may* require that you put down your coffee or your cell phone or whatever you have in your hands so that you can safely drive and if you push it up it indicates that you’re gonna go right. Now this is not only the right thing to do. It’s not only against the law *not* to use it. It’s the courteous thing to do. It’s going to help people around you understand your indication that you’re going to make a lane movement or make a turn. so – please – use your turn signal.”

Who knew, right? Thank you, Sgt Perrine.

Buckle up, drive carefully and USE YOUR TURN SIGNAL!

If there’s something driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.