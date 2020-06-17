What’s Driving You Crazy? – US95 staying closed longer around Tonopah

TONOPAH, NV ( KLAS ) – An update on repairs to US95 near Tonopah.

As we said a couple of weeks ago, this doesn’t affect anyone in Las Vegas, but it’s worth talking about because the 95 is the main road between Las Vegas and Reno. And a 20-mile-long stretch of it is going to stay closed longer than NDOT originally announced:

Instead of wrapping up the work tomorrow, the 95 is now staying closed until the end of the month. On the south end, the 95 is closed at US Highway 6 around the town of Coaldale, running up to State Highway 360 (that’s about 9 miles south of Mina). The detour:

Stay on US Highway 6 generally westbound until you get to State Highway 360, which circles back up to the 95.

NDOT estimates this will cost drivers up to half-an-hour

There were emergency repairs the day of the 6.5 magnitude earthquake on May 15th with the 95 reopened to traffic later that day, although the Nevada Dept of Transportation said at the time that long-term work would still need to be done, and that’s what’s now continuing for a couple of extra weeks.

Buckle up, drive carefully

