What’s Driving You Crazy? – US95 repairs around Tonopah after last month’s earthquake

TONOPAH, NV ( KLAS ) – Following up on US95 after last month’s earthquake near Tonopah

This doesn’t affect anyone in Las Vegas, but it’s worth talking about because the 95 is the main road between Las Vegas and Reno – as well as lots of small towns along the way. And a 20-mile-long stretch of it is going to be closed for two weeks starting Wednesday.

From 6am on the 3rd and scheduled to run until 4pm, Wednesday the 17th, the 95 will be shut down on the south end at us highway 6 around the town of Coaldale to state highway 360 on the north (that’s about 9 miles south of Mina).

The detour: stay on US highway 6 generally westbound until you get to state highway 360, which circles back up to the 95.

NDOT estimates this will cost drivers up to half-an-hour.

The federal government is paying close to 2-and-a-half million dollars for repairs along the 95 in Esmeralda and Mineral counties.

There were emergency repairs the day of the 6.5 magnitude earthquake on May 15th with the 95 reopened to traffic later that day, although the Nevada Dept of Transportation said at the time that long-term work would still need to be done, and that’s what’s starting on Wednesday, with a note that the work is subject to changes as events pop up, including weather.

