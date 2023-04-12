LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Riding shotgun on the latest changes to HOV lanes in Nevada.

On Monday the Nevada Transportation Board voted to change the hours of HOV lane operations back to what they were years ago: rush hours only. Except now they’ll be even shorter: mornings from 6 to 8am and afternoons from 4 to 6pm.

And while electronic signs are relatively easy to change, the Nevada Dept of Transportation’s Justin Hopkins points out that there are a lot of physical signs to switch over, too.

The Transportation Board wants the new hours to go into effect within 30 days.

And as for the possibility of getting rid of HOV lanes, don’t expect that to happen any time soon, if ever. Hopkins points out that with interstate and U-S highways being part of the federal government – –

“That requires outreach to constituents, stakeholders, lots of environmental studies. Those typically take 18 to 24 months or even longer.”

So until sometime next month, the current HOV rules are still in effect: 2 or more people per vehicle between 5am and 10pm

