What’s Driving You Crazy? – Updated completion date for NDOT’s Centennial Bowl project

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – An "in case you missed it" where US95 and the northern 215 beltway meet.

The last of the freeway-to-freeway flyover ramps is the one that’ll take southbound US95 drivers to the eastbound 215. While work on that connector will likely be done before the end of the year, the Nevada Dept of Transportation is delaying the opening of the flyover until July of next year. That’s when all the other work in the Centennial Bowl is scheduled to wrap up.

I’m keeping this map up on our website because it spells out all the pieces parts of other ramps and connectors, new exits and even a multi-use trail. Check it out:

NDOT map

