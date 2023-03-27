LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A follow up to the viewer email about the bumpy ride on the 95/515 between Eastern and Charleston.

About a month ago viewer Craig asked if there was any information regarding the speed bumps in the left lanes on both directions of the freeway?

Nevada Dept of Transportation spokesman Justin Hopkins said at the time that the original rumble strips were raised above the concrete grade.

Now Hopkins says engineers came up with a solution. He says crews have done some special grinding.

So – you be the judge. What do you think?

Hopkins has said there will be repaving in the area this fall. Craig, thanks again for your original email.

