LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Drivers at one of the busier intersections on the valley’s east side: Did you survive the latest installment of “The Nightmare On Nellis”?

To be clear, the Nevada Dept of Transportation’s official name for the project is “Nellis Blvd Reconstruction.” And most of the time it’s not a nightmare.

But when east-west travel on Bonanza is completely shutdown at Nellis, and Nellis itself is down to one-lane in each direction at Bonanza – for upwards of an entire weekend, well, that’s tough.

And that’s what just happened this past weekend.

The overall aim is the repaving of 10 miles of Nellis, from Tropicana on the south to Craig on the north.

It’s easier to understand when NDOT breaks it down into 3 phases, the first of which was the stretch from Tropicana to Sahara.

We’re in phase two, taking care of Nellis from Sahara up to Owens.

Phase three will take the project up to Craig.

Pedestrian safety features, school zone upgrades and lighting improvements are also part of the big picture. Here’s the link to NDOT’s page on the project.

