What’s Driving You Crazy? – Update on changes to traffic signals on Eastern in Henderson

HENDERSON, NV ( KLAS ) – Early numbers on the new adaptive traffic signals in Henderson look encouraging.

Last Monday’s “Driving You Crazy” report was about a test project along Eastern between the 215 and down towards Anthem putting in about 50 cameras at 14 signals where controller computers take in real-time traffic data at each intersection and adapt the timing of the signals to ease the congestion that’s driving you crazy. County Commissioner Michael Naft represents the area and is happy with a preliminary report: “In the pm hours it’s reduced the number of stops that a vehicle has to make from 5.1 down to point-nine.”

Naft says so far the project is a win-win-win: “You’ve got reduction in time. you’ve got improved emissions [so] we’re saving the environment. But we’re also reducing the stress on people. We’re always striving to do better, and we’ll continue, too. This isn’t the end of solving the problem over there, but this is a big step in helping and utilizing technology that is available in this pilot program.”

There’s an online survey where the county, the Regional Transportation Commission and the City of Henderson *do* want to hear from you:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/adaptivesignal

