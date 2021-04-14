What’s Driving You Crazy? – Update on 24/7 HOV lanes

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Checking in on the status of H-O-V lanes in southern Nevada.

The bottom line – for now – is that H-O-V lanes can only legally be driven if there are two or more people in a vehicle any time of the day or night. The only exceptions: motorcycles, RTC buses and emergency vehicles.

The Nevada Dept of Transportation *may* take a look at modifying the 24/7 status of the lanes, but don’t expect anything to change any time soon. NDOT’s Tony Illia tells me:

“We are tentatively looking to commission an 18-month study to determine the high peak use hours of HOV lanes in Clark County. The results could provide guidance toward future HOV operational decisions.”

Even that study isn’t a done deal. Tony adds:

“A contract won’t come before the state Transportation Board until May or possibly June.”

Of course, we’ll keep you posted.

