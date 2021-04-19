What’s Driving You Crazy? – Unsolved fatal hit-&-run auto-pedestrian crashes

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Metro Police point out a painful truth: fatal hit-&-run auto-pedestrian crashes are solvable crimes.

That’s what Metro Lt Greg Munson told our Cristian Cazares, saying investigators start with a specific theory:

“On all of our hit-&-runs that we’ve had and we’ve investigated and solved, none of those people left that day to kill somebody. That wasn’t their intent. That would be a different crime.”

Munson says drivers in these incidents can only help themselves by stepping forward:

“People have to be held accountable for their mistakes, but don’t make ’em worse for yourself.”

And even if those folks don’t turn themselves in, their own behavior often gives them away:

“Somebody knows who did it. Somebody knows a friend, a brother. Somebody knows. If somebody comes to you and tells you that: “oh, hey- i just hit somebody i think” you should absolutely step up and say, “you need to go and turn yourself in. You need to call the police right now.” If the community is willing to help us with this, we can- we could close all of these. Every one of these unsolved hit-&-runs that we have right now? Somebody knows about it.”

Pretty strong stuff. The road to closure in unsolved cases can start with people doing the right thing.

Buckle up, drive carefully and – please – PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

