What’s Driving You Crazy? – U-turns in school zones

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – As the Clark County School District gears up for classes following the winter break, a great school zone driving reminder. Viewer Rob wrote before the break:

Going north on Lamb from Charleston, I passed three active school zones. The first one got my attention with the sheer numbers of parents making u-turns before, after, and IN the school zone. The other two had u-turners, too. Just passing on the dangers of parents doing wrong.

Thanks for writing in, Rob. Not only are u-turns dangerous in a school zone, they’re illegal. Double-parking is also a no-no

Police can’t be everywhere all the time, but it’s also worth pointing out that speeding in a school zone can also get you a ticket with a hefty price tag. When those lights are flashing the speed limit genrally drops to 15mph – for a reason: those are our kids trying to get safely to and from school!

Buckle up, drive carefully – and, please put down that phone

If there’s something driving you crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.