LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – If you drive regularly on Charleston, you know it can be tough ride, especially in a couple of specific places.

Today’s story includes possible alternates, which might be even more helpful for folks who get caught unaware in the big back-ups at these trouble spots

We’ve mentioned the closure of westbound Charleston heading toward the 95/515. It’s part of the Nevada Dept of Transportation’s improvement project there, where the squeeze down to two lanes can tie you up all the way back to Lamb. If that happens to you, try getting off Charleston at Lamb, where you can go north to Bonanza, then west to Eastern with a short easy left turn down Eastern right to the freeway. You can also go south on Lamb to where it curves to become D-I with a quick right turn north on Boulder Highway where the freeway is right after Boulder Station.

The other stretch of Charleston – between Eastern and Bruce – is being repaved, but until then, Sahara would probably be a better bet.

And if you think Charleston’s a pain, that’s nothing compared to NDOT’s complete closure of both directions of the 15 between Flamingo and Russell coming up later this month. Stay tuned for more on “Dropicana.”

Buckle up, drive carefully – and – please put down that phone