LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – It’s not a full shutdown of the I-15, but there are two upcoming overnight closures of the northbound freeway lanes as part of the I-15 / Tropicana project.

The first of those closures is tonight: starting at 9, northbound from Blue Diamond up to the 215 southern beltway. Drivers will be diverted east on Windmill, up Las Vegas Blvd to the 215 on ramps by Town Square – with access back to the north 15.

Crews will be putting in an overhead sign. The work is scheduled to be done by 5 tomorrow morning.

They’ll be doing something similar next monday on the northbound lanes at Russell Rd.

