LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – It’s not a competition to see which Nevada Dept of Transportation project will drive you crazier.

While we’ve been talking a lot about the early stages of the I-15/Tropicana rebuild, there’s something else you should know about.

Remember all the headaches of “The Big Squeeze” on the 95/515 between the Spaghetti Bowl and Eastern. Well, welcome to – – “The Son of The Big Squeeze” where the lane reductions and construction cone mazes shift to the 95/515 at Charleston.

A lot of this project will be on Charleston itself as NDOT plans to widen and rebuild the street on either side of the freeway, add more turn lanes from Charleston to both directions of the freeway and a whole lot more.

To visit the NDOT website on the I-515/Charleston project click – – – > HERE. You can keep up with the project, and you can also sign up for email or text updates.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and please put down that phone!

