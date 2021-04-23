What’s Driving You Crazy? – Trucks and turn lanes in the Centennial Bowl

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Truck traffic and turn signals where the 95 meets the northern 215 beltway. Let’s go “Centennial Bowling!”

A viewer who calls herself “Northwest Mom” writes:

“Can you please help me understand why the turn signal at the exit from US95 South to Ann Rd has only one left turn lane, but the exit from North 95 at Ann has two left turn lanes? There are lots of construction trucks that exit southbound resulting in cars sitting through multiple lights. Some drivers are turning left out of the middle lane designed to go straight back on to the freeway. Someone is going to get into a serious accident.”

That sounds frustrating and definitely dangerous, Mom. The Nevada Dept of Transportation’s Tony Illia says a lot of that truck traffic is probably connected to the ongoing work for the Centennial Bowl’s final phase. He adds:

“Although there are no current plans to alter that specific interchange, we are hopeful that the completion of the project in mid-2024 will greatly improve all traffic flows through the northwest corridor.”

Obviously that doesn’t do much for you today, Mom, but I’ll pass your concerns about the frustrated illegal turns along to the Nevada Highway Patrol. Thanks for writing in.

Buckle up, drive carefully and – please – PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

If there’s something that’s driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.