What’s Driving You Crazy? – Triple trouble on Trop

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Triple trouble on Trop may keep Driving You Crazy throughout the new year.

We got an update from the Nevada Dept of Transportation on the ongoing work to improve one of the main east-west streets in the near south valley, and it sounds like it’s going to be a while before smoother sailing returns there.

There are three sections of Trop where you’re likely to run into lane restrictions and delays almost any time of the day or night.

Between Eastern and McLeod (that’s just west of Pecos), between the 95/515 freeway and Mountain Vista, and between Nellis and Boulder Highway.

NDOT says most of the work involves sidewalk and curb removal on the eastbound or south side of Trop, although the section between Eastern and McLeod will also include the westbound or north side of the street.

While the update only included info about this month, we’ve been told that the entire project won’t be finished until early next year.

Here’s NDOT’s website that includes a phone hotline and an email address you can check out to stay updated on the project. https://www.nevadadot.com/projects-programs/tropicana-overlay

Buckle up, drive carefully, use your turn signal, which is even easier when you PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

If there’s something driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.