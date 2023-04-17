LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – When it comes to problems with traffic signals, the Regional Transportation Commission *wants* to hear from you

Viewer Patrick writes:

“The left turn light from eastbound Cheyenne to go north on Nellis lasts about 4 seconds. If you’re behind a semi, you’ll be waiting for the next green. Also: getting off southbound I-15 to go east on Cheyenne: that light stays red for a long time. I’ve seen drivers just say, ‘screw it’ and run the red light.”

This answer is not just for Patrick, because we get lots of emails about signal issues.

Here’s the deal: the R-T-C wants you to let them know about it. Here’s their phone number:

702-901-8400.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and please put down that phone

Join the “Driving You Crazy” conversation at: traffic8@8newsnow.com