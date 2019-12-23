What’s Driving You Crazy? – Tracking Santa with NORAD

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A special “Santa gets the H-O-V lane” all around the world edition of what’s driving you crazy

The StormTracker8 team works closely with the folks at NORAD – the North American Aerospace Defense Command – to make sure you know where the jolly old elf is as he makes his way to Las Vegas tomorrow night. They sent us a video from their headquarters in Colorado Springs where hundreds of volunteers answer tens-of-thousands of phone calls every year. Here’s the transcript of the video clip:

“Hello. Norad-Tracks-Santa. This is Stacey. How can I help you? Hola El Norad Santa [spanish and other languages]. He should be in Texas very soon, so you better hurry up and get to bed!

Snow eagle to control: Big Red is coming up on Niagara Falls. We’re at 24,000 feet pushing to 300 knots, getting ready for the hand-off. Roger that, eagle.”

The “Norad Tracks Santa” website has tons of fun stuff to check out, and the excitement will really build tomorrow as st nick takes off from the north pole. They post videos from some of Santa’s stops at https://www.noradsanta.org

