LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Rookie driver or not, you can’t go wrong with tips on the best way to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for NASCAR weekend.

The default – northbound 15 to the Speedway – will absolutely get you there. The question is: how long’s it gonna take.

Depending on where you’re coming from there are better alternatives.

If you’re coming from the west, southwest and especially the northwest – somehow get yourself eastbound on the northern 215 Beltway. Boom. Pretty much a straight line to the 15 and you might could hear the Speedway engines revving.

Coming from Henderson, Boulder City and the southeast valley? Even with the ongoing “Big Squeeze,” best bet is the northbound 95/515 to Las Vegas Blvd for the leisurely stroll all the way up.

Wherever you’re coming from, there will be plenty of signs and helper people to get you where you’re going.

And whatever else you’re taking, can I ask you to leave room for something?

Patience.

Race weekend’s supposed to be fun, which is even easier when you give yourself the time and the space to make sure getting in and out of the area doesn’t harsh anyone’s mellow.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and please put down that phone

If there’s something driving you crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.