What’s Driving You Crazy? – Time traveling through the Centennial Bowl

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Time traveling the big freeway project in the far northwest. Let’s go . . .

“Centennial Bowling!”

You can look at the past, present and future of the centennial bowl project at a nevada dept of transportation web site called www.nevadaus95nw.com. There’s a *ton* of stuff there – including a cool time lapse of work so far.

On the website the time lapse runs for almost two minutes. It’s not just for traffic nerds and it’s kinda fun to watch. Same goes for an interactive 3d map of the entire project where you can take a self-guided look around. You can click on different places around the area and take a look around.

You can also look ahead to the next phase of the project. Including: Oso Blanca eventually running *under* the 215. And extending Sky Pointe with a diamond interchange between Centennial Parkway and Tropical Parkway.

If you really want to dig into how big this project is, you might want to bookmark the website. Here’s the link:

www.nevadaus95nw.com

