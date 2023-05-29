LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The next big Formula 1 Strip repaving closure includes shifting southbound Las Vegas Blvd traffic into split northbound lanes – and blocks all eastbound Flamingo drivers from crossing The Strip.

Clark County is managing the project that has led many drivers to avoid the area, especially on Harmon between Koval and The Strip. If you don’t have a choice, here’s what you need to know:

The Strip shift starts Tuesday night between Flamingo and Harmon. It’s scheduled to wrap up friday morning at 9.

The eastbound Flamingo closure at Las Vegas Blvd starts Wednesday night and is scheduled to run until Friday night at midnight. Eastbound drivers will only be able to go south in the northbound lane split from the Horseshoe to Harmon. Clark County says westbound Flamingo drivers will have through access at the strip.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and, please put down that phone.

