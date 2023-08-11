BOULDER CITY, NV ( KLAS ) – It’s not the painful high-profile grind of Formula 1 repaving affecting thousands on and around the Las Vegas Strip, but there are traffic issues even down in quiet Boulder City.

Numerous crashes and having a hospital nearby prompted Boulder City’s streets dept to install 8 stop signs with flashing led lights at the busy intersection of Buchanan and Adams.

Their social media accounts gave a shout-out to the work crews for getting the job done in less than a week. The city says pre-warning signs will be put in next week.

The response has been generally positive, with pedestrian Jenny commenting on facebook:

“I always look 8 times before crossing so hopefully this will help me bring it down to 6.”

