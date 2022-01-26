What’s Driving You Crazy? – The tip of the traffic iceberg on the 95/515

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – You might have missed the Nevada Dept of Transportation’s in-person meeting on the future of the 95/515, but NDOT still has lots of opportunities for you to weigh in.

As much as “The Big Squeeze” is affecting drivers, it’s just the tip of the traffic iceberg known as NDOTDAP – the Downtown Access Project, which may rebuild the entire freeway from west of the Spaghetti Bowl toward Charleston.

All the powerpoint slides shown at yesterday’s public meeting are online, including the age of the freeway – most of it built 42 years ago – and some more than 50 years ago.

They want to freeway to go from 3 lanes in each direction to 4 (5 if you count proposed h-o-v lanes)

There are construction options that range from putting the freeway on the ground instead of above it, keeping it above ground and widening it – or doing virtually nothing,

Three years ago, daily traffic there was 175,000 cars a day. It’s projected to jump by another 50,000 cars a day by 2040.

Here’s how to take part in NDOT’s virtual public meeting (until February 15) CLICK —> HERE

