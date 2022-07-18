LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Someone who asked me not to use their name writes about the 35mph speed limit in the Airport Connector tunnels:

“I’m one of very few that actually does the speed limit. Buses, taxis, airport rental car shuttles, everyone passes and is enraged to see someone actually doing the speed limit. And yet no police are there to ticket people who hit the tunnel and are going at least 50mph all day long.”

Anonymous, I believe the speed limit in the tunnels is set by Clark County, so I’ll be reaching out for a response.

At the same time, here’s an airport connector heads-up from NDOT: from 11 tonight until 6 tomorrow morning there will be southbound lane reductions from the connector to the westbound 215 southern beltway (heading to Las Vegas Blvd and I-15). Crews will be replacing those little round bumps that separate roadway lanes.

