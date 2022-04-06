LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – At least these will be the final rounds of the “Nightmare On Nellis.”

And we do know that that’s not the official name for the project.

The Nevada Dept of Transportation calls it “Nellis Blvd Reconstruction.”

And most of the time it’s not a nightmare.

But when east-west travel on Charleston is completely shutdown at Nellis, and Nellis itself is down to one-lane in each direction at Charleston – for two weekends, well, that could be considered nightmarish.

It’s not this weekend, but the following two weekends: April 15th through the 17th, and April 22nd through the 24th. From 8 each Friday evening and scheduled to run until 6 the following Monday morning.

The overall aim is the repaving of 10 miles of Nellis, from Trop on the south to Craig on the north. Hopefully you’ve notice the work already done.

When it’s all finished, there will be new pedestrian safety features, school zone upgrades and lighting improvements are also part of the big picture.

Here’s NDOT’s Nellis Reconstruction website.

