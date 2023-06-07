LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – With an estimated 100,000+ cars on Las Vegas highways at any given time, there’s so much to talk about. But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t talk about the 800+ buses and paratransit vehicles serving the valley, especially as weeks, if not months, of triple-digit temps will soon be here (even if they’re not here just yet).

The Regional Transportation Commission is out with its annual heat safety campaign, this year called “Summer Is Coming In Hot.” It includes the always rock-solid “cool” advice:

* Know the weather

* Wear lightweight light-colored clothes

* Limit time outdoors

* Lots of water

Those really apply to all of us, but there’s some stuff especially for RTC riders, like digital discount and other deals – and – weekly water giveaways.

They’re also giving away sunscreen and other helpful goodies.

For the dates, times and locations of the giveaways, click – – – > HERE.

