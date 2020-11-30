What’s Driving You Crazy? – The NHP tweets about getting bad drivers off the freeways

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Another well-deserved holiday shout-out to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

N-H-P troopers are there for all of us 24/7/365 including taking bad drivers off the freeways over the long thanksgiving weekend. We’ll never know the potential disasters they averted. Here are just two tweets:

First: “Speeds like this (128mph) are completely unacceptable. That’s complete disregard for your own safety and everyone else’s who shares the road with you. This will be an expensive lesson for this driver.”

And second: “#onelessgun or in this case 2 less guns. Troopers on the graveyard shift arrested a convicted felon in possession of 2 loaded firearms while on a traffic stop in Las Vegas.”

Will stupid drivers ever figure it out? There aren’t enough troopers to catch all of them, but thank goodness these two were stopped.

Buckle up, drive carefully and – please – PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

