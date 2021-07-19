What’s Driving You Crazy? -The NHP responds to a viewer email about road rage

Monday, July 19, 2021

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The NHP responds to the viewer email about getting coal-rolled.

After viewer James wrote about being flipped off, cut off, charged from behind, tailgated and “coal rolled” where drivers of diesel vehicles purposely spray sooty exhaust on cars behind them, we heard from Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Travis Smaka.

His response isn’t just for James:

“If a viewer is ever concerned for their safety or are a victim of a crime, they should call 911 or *NHP.”

James had also mentioned getting a dash cam to record possible road rage encounters and Trooper Smaka says documenting events is good. He closed by saying:

“Most importantly, contact law enforcement and we will dispatch someone to you immediately.”

Thanks again to James and to Trooper Smaka.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and PLEASE PUT DOWN THAT PHONE

If there’s something driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.

