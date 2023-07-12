LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – You loved it so much the first time, you’ll probably love it even more now – NOT!

It’s Formula-1 track repaving 2.0! And it starts tonight!

Remember the fun of figuring how to get around Spring Mountain, Sands and Las Vegas Blvd? Starting at 9 tonight and scheduled to run until 9 Friday morning, eastbound Spring Mountain and westbound Sands will both be blocked at and unable to cross Las Vegas Blvd. There will still be access to the north and southbound Strip.

The Formula 1 folks say they’ll take a break for a week, then do it all over again starting at 9pm Monday the 24th and keep strip crossing shut down until 9am Friday July 28th.

This second round of repaving – which will also go around The Strip, and Harmon and Koval – is reportedly not as complicated as round one was, but I guess we’ll all find out, won’t we?

