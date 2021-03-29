What’s Driving You Crazy? – The new pedestrian bridge near Desert Oasis High School

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – What a difference a year makes.

I hope the pedestrian bridge grand opening we showed last week in the southwest valley might have at least sounded vaguely familiar. We featured the groundbreaking for that project here on “What’s Driving You Crazy?” In March of last year.

It’s going to make it easier to get to and from Desert Oasis High School to the residential neighborhoods nearby – without having to go up Rainbow and over to Cactus.

The pedestrian bridge is on Rainbow just south of Erie and crosses over the Union Pacific railroad tracks near the school property.

It sure was windy last Thursday when Commissioner Justin Jones and staff and students from Desert Oasis were the first ones to walk across that pedestrian bridge.

With that bridge the far southwest and the far northwest may eventually link up to close the loop on what’s called the “Vegas Valley Rim Trail” – where bicyclists and even walkers can cover a giant track around most of urbanized southern Nevada as we know it today.

Here’s the Rim Trail’s website —-> Vegas Valley Rim Trail

