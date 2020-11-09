What’s Driving You Crazy? – The Nevada Dept of Transportation wants to hear from YOU

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A bigger ear wants to hear “What’s Driving You Crazy.”

The Nevada Dept of Transportation has opened public comment on how they’re doing maintaining the 5,400 miles of road they’re in charge of around the state with what traffic nerds call 14-billion “V-M-T” – that’s “vehicle miles traveled.”

It’s a 10-minute NDOT online survey that asks about highway smoothness, striping, rest areas, work zones, snow removal (well – it’s a statewide survey, o-k?), and overall satisfaction.

It’s not mentioned specifically in the NDOT press release, but they note they also want your thoughts on *interstates* some of which just happen to have the “H-O-V” lanes that some people may have an opinion on.

The survey will be up until next Wednesday, the 18th at: www.nevadadot.com/survey

Buckle up, drive carefully and – please – PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

If there’s something that’s driving YOU crazy, email IS GREAT, AND SO ARE PICTURES AND OR VIDEOS. SEND IT ALL TO: traffic8@8newsnow.com.