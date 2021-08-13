What’s Driving You Crazy? – The long-term future of the Centennial Bowl

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The long-term future of the 95 and the 215 northern beltway may include a big connection. You got it: we’re . . . Centennial Bowling!

Somewhere down the road – probably after the Centennial Bowl project is scheduled to wrap up in 2024 – it’s likely that US95 in the northwest valley will also be known as I-11.

In the multi-layered world of getting a project like this finalized, one of the things that has to happen is something you may have heard of: an environmental impact statement. Except a new Nevada Dept of Transportation facebook post has a pretty big mouthful that may not take as long to complete.

“The I-11 Environmental Impact Statement is now a P-E-L: a Planning and Environmental Linkages study,” OK???

The post goes on to explain that in January:

“NDOT and the Federal Highway Administration determined that a focused P-E-L study will achieve the same objectives within a shorter time period than a Tier 1 EIS.”

Whew! Hope I haven’t lost you because NDOT wants to hear what you think about where I-11 should go through the valley. An online public information meeting opens Tuesday. And there are several in-person meetings scheduled, too.

Here’s the NDOT website: (click HERE)

