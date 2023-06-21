LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Now the latest in an ongoing “Driving You Crazy” saga from the far northwest valley. It started back in the pandemic when I was broadcasting from my living room. Remember the “BowTieNate Home Studio” and the “Mystery Bridge?”

In December of 2020 we got an email from viewer Patrick, who wrote:

“We live just off Oso Blanca and Grand Teton. Six years ago we were told a bridge was in the plans over 95 to Grand Teton on the east side of the freeway. Is this ever gonna happen?”

Fast forward to May of 2021 when the City of Las Vegas updated us that Federal money to build the overpass was available – but they had to do an environmental study.

Fast forward some more to March of last year with another update from the City, noting that they were hopeful that both the Nevada Dept of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration would sign off on those environmental studies in June, 2022.

That must’ve worked! Because even though a bridge connecting Grand Teton over the 95 was still nowhere to be found, our original emailer, Patrick, checked back in August of last year:

“The Grand Teton overpass at the 95 has finally started!”

And when the 8NewsNow drone flew over the area, it sure looked like work was under way!

Well, to make a long story longer, Patrick emailed again a couple of weeks ago to say that nothing’s happened at the 95 and Grand Teton since then.

Now the City of Las Vegas has cleared it all up. Turns out that that work back in August wasn’t bridge work at all. It was N-V Energy relocating overhead power lines. The city says the bridge project is in the bidding phase, with a submission deadline of next Wednesday (June 28) and that a construction timeline depends on whether any bids are accepted and the job moves forward.

Thanks to Patrick as well as the City of Las Vegas for staying on top of this.

Join the “Driving You Crazy” conversation at: traffic8@8newsnow.com.