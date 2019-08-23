What’s Driving You Crazy? – The intersection of Durango and Windmill in the southwest valley

LAS VEGAS ( KTNV ) – Another case of “after years complaints, *something* is *finally* getting done.”

This is in the far southwest valley where the “Driving You Crazy” email inbox has had at least two years of comments about Durango and Windmill, where Durango gets squeezed down to one lane.

Michelle wrote: “There’s always the person that has to fly up on the far right trying to beat everyone. This is a huge accident waiting to happen.”

Helen wrote: “I’ve lived on Durango & Pebble for nine years, and the county has been saying it’s going to be fixed – for nine years. Folks are racing for the lead, and it’s the perfect storm for disaster.”

Brina wrote: “Between the speed on the street and the cars maintaining multiple lanes, it’s dangerous for pedestrians, even more so, children. Let’s work together and bring attention to this.”

Well, Michelle, Helen, Brina and others who’ve taken the time to write in, Clark County is kicking off a project to widen Durango from Blue Diamond up to Windmill so there will be at least two lanes in each direction. County Commissioner Justin Jones was there to mark the occasion. County spokesman Dan Kulin says the project also includes flood control improvements and traffic signal modifications. No word on the cost, but the project is expected to be finished in April of next year.

Buckle up, drive carefully and put down that phone!

If there’s something driving YOU crazy, send me an email: traffic8@8newsnow.com. Snail-mail works, too: 3228 Channel 8 Drive in Las Vegas, 89109