LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The I-15/Tropicana project is about to get real.

We’ve been dropping hints about how big a deal this construction is going to be: the destruction of the westbound part of the Tropicana bridge over I-15, the Nevada Dept of Transportation’s “Dropicana” name for the project, and, now, additional word from NDOT that the I-15 itself will be shut down in both directions around Trop – 24/7 – for several days.

We don’t have the specific dates for all of this, but we know it’s going to be next month. We’re expecting details next week, but I wanted to give you the heads up that “Dropicana” is for real. NDOT is hoping you’ll consider downloading the i15/Trop app to stay up-to-date.

To get to NDOT’s webpage on the project, click – – – > HERE.

