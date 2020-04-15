What’s Driving You Crazy? – The Ghost of Project Neon is still kicking

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Even with fewer cars on the road at night, lane restrictions from an upcoming NDOT project really could Drive You Crazy.

So here’s what you need to write down on a sticky note and stick on your dashboard: northbound I-15 down to just a lane or two between Tropicana and Harmon tomorrow night starting at 10 and scheduled to run until 5 Friday morning. The Nevada Dept of Transportation says – specifically – the three left lanes – and even your favorite H-O-V lane – will be taken away. Why?

“To safely remove a 20-year-old outdated overhead freeway digital messaging sign. The sign has been replaced by a newer, more modern Active Traffic Management (ATM) sign that went live on March 25”

As we pointed out the other day, the Ghost of Project Neon is still kicking.

