What’s Driving You Crazy? – The Ghost of Project Neon is making a brief reappearance

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The ghost of Project Neon is making a brief appearance this weekend.

Back during the remake of I-15 through the Spaghetti Bowl, there were closures of the ramp from southbound US95 to southbound I-15. Well, guess what? The Nevada Dept of Transportation has scheduled an 8-hour closure of not just that ramp but others in the area as well. It’s going to be Sunday from 6am and scheduled to last until 2 that afternoon.

Crews will be replacing a damaged crash barrier.

Three other ramps are affected:

• The southbound 95 collector-distributor road that starts at Decatur. The exits to Decatur and Valley View will stay open.

• The ramp to get onto the south 95 from Valley View will be closed.

• The southbound 95 offramps to Rancho and Martin Luther King Boulevard will also be closed.

None of the 95 itself will be closed, including the HOV flyover from the south 95 to the south 15.

Also: the ramps that eventually get you onto the south 15 from Rancho Drive and MLK will stay open.

Buckle up, drive carefully & please put down that phone!

If there’s something that’s driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.