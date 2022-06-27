LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A viewer question about the future path of I-11 in the Las Vegas area.



Kirk writes: “Wasn’t May when the Interstate 11 route was supposed to be decided? When will we know if it’s going to follow the beltway or along US95?”

Pretty good timing, Kirk. While there’s still not a final answer, there has been a preliminary recommendation that the 95/515 through Las Vegas becomes I-11, leaving the 215 as it is.

A planning and environmental study that started 3 years ago has concluded, but anyone who wants to can still weigh in during the 30-day comment period that started last week.

Learn more by clicking the NDOT link – – – > here

Thanks again for writing, Kirk.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and, please put down that phone